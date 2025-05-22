© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #104

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published May 22, 2025 at 6:02 PM MDT
Telluride Elementary School students participate in Valley Floor Education Day.
Julia Caulfield/KOTO
Telluride Elementary School students participate in Valley Floor Education Day.

This week on Regional Roundup, we hear about Durango's newly elected mayor, who has made history as the first Indigenous person to hold the position.

  • We also take a look at a Queer prom that offers a safe and celebratory space for LGBTQ youth.
  • We hear about a choir that uses choral music to spark important community conversations.
  • Then, we tag along on a field trip with some elementary students as they explore the Valley Floor near Telluride.
  • We also hear from the author of Her Place on the Map: 18 Women and the Colorado Wonders Named for Them.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Tags
News Featured StoriesColorado NewsRegional NewsRMCR Weekly News RoundupRocky Mountain Community Radio
Maeve Conran
Public media is under threat. Will you step up?
I Support KSUT
Related Stories