Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #104

This week on Regional Roundup, we hear about Durango's newly elected mayor, who has made history as the first Indigenous person to hold the position.



We also take a look at a Queer prom that offers a safe and celebratory space for LGBTQ youth.



We hear about a choir that uses choral music to spark important community conversations.



Then, we tag along on a field trip with some elementary students as they explore the Valley Floor near Telluride.



We also hear from the author of Her Place on the Map: 18 Women and the Colorado Wonders Named for Them.

