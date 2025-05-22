Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #104
This week on Regional Roundup, we hear about Durango's newly elected mayor, who has made history as the first Indigenous person to hold the position.
- We also take a look at a Queer prom that offers a safe and celebratory space for LGBTQ youth.
- We hear about a choir that uses choral music to spark important community conversations.
- Then, we tag along on a field trip with some elementary students as they explore the Valley Floor near Telluride.
- We also hear from the author of Her Place on the Map: 18 Women and the Colorado Wonders Named for Them.
Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.