© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #103

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published May 14, 2025 at 12:07 AM MDT
A BLM sign indicates public lands in Howard, Colorado.
Stefanie Sere/Rocky Mountain Community Radio
A BLM sign indicates public lands in Howard, Colorado.

This week on Regional Roundup:

  • Republicans in Congress want to use public lands for housing development, but a new study suggests that’s not a viable solution to the housing crisis.
  • We’ll also hear about a water conservation program in Western Colorado and a horse rescue group working to save animals from auction and protect them from kill buyers.
  • Then, we hear about a Navajo community in southeastern Utah that recently got running water for the first time.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Tags
News RMCR Weekly News RoundupRocky Mountain Community RadioColorado NewsRegional News
Maeve Conran
Related Stories