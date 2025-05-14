Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #103
This week on Regional Roundup:
- Republicans in Congress want to use public lands for housing development, but a new study suggests that’s not a viable solution to the housing crisis.
- We’ll also hear about a water conservation program in Western Colorado and a horse rescue group working to save animals from auction and protect them from kill buyers.
- Then, we hear about a Navajo community in southeastern Utah that recently got running water for the first time.
Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.