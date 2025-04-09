Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #98

KSUT airs the RMCR weekly Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30.

This week on Regional Roundup, we hear reports from across the region on the "Hands Off" protests, which drew thousands to the streets as part of a nationwide day of action against recent Trump administration policies.

We also recognize National Library Week with a visit to a unique library in Westcliffe, Colorado, and a report on the elimination of federal funding for libraries and other cultural institutions.

Plus, we break down NEPA, a cornerstone of environmental law, and close the show with a story about a recent powwow in Durango.

