Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #98

Four Corners Public Radio
Published April 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM MDT
Several thousand people gathered at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Saturday, April 8, as part of a nationwide day of protest against the Trump administration's actions.
Jackie Sedley/KGNU
KSUT airs the RMCR weekly Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30.

This week on Regional Roundup, we hear reports from across the region on the "Hands Off" protests, which drew thousands to the streets as part of a nationwide day of action against recent Trump administration policies.

We also recognize National Library Week with a visit to a unique library in Westcliffe, Colorado, and a report on the elimination of federal funding for libraries and other cultural institutions.

Plus, we break down NEPA, a cornerstone of environmental law, and close the show with a story about a recent powwow in Durango.
