A land dispute north of Mancos triggers a community backlash and accusations of a land grab

In a remote wilderness area of the San Juan National Forest, about 10 miles north of Mancos, Colorado, private landowners, cattle ranchers, and outdoor enthusiasts have united in an effort to remove a fence.

More than 20 of them showed up this week to take down barbed wire fencing that was blocking more than 1,400 acres of public land.

“It's enclosing about 1,400 acres of public land, and it was erected within just a few days,” said Ryan Borchers. “And so we're taking down the wire, the four strands of barbed wire that could ultimately harm wildlife and also block recreation here from the public.”Ryan

He lives in Mancos, and owns land surrounded by the national forest. He said Mancos residents cherish public lands. He uses the forest for mountain biking and skiing. He also owns property adjacent to the forest.

"You can get up into this beautiful ponderosa pine forest with undergrowth of oak, juniper, pinyon,” said Borchers. “It's unbroken tracks of land, of public land, which is really owned by the entire American public.”

Clark Adomaitis / KSUT/KSJD Brad Finch, a volunteer with Chicken Creek Cross Country Ski, removes fence posts in the San Juan National Forest.

The fencing was erected earlier this week by members of the so-called Free Land Holders.

Patrick Leroy Pipkin, a survivor of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, leads the group. Warren Jeffs, the President of FLDS who is currently serving life in prison for sexually assaulting minors, used to own a 60-acre parcel of land north of Mancos. That plot changed ownership, and Pipkin has co-owned it since 2020.

The group, which says it isn’t associated with FLDS or the Mormon Church, claims ownership of an additional 1,400 acres of forest service land. It cites treaties from the 1800s to back up its claim.

Forest Service officials disputethe group's claim and told them to remove the fencing.

Patrick Pipkin and the Free Land Holders released a proclamation on Wednesday, stating they won’t obstruct any walking paths, bicycle and horse trails, snowmobile trails, or waterways.

The Free Land Holders The Free Land Holders released a proclamation on October 9, posting the printed documents in Cortez and Mancos.

Brad Finch is a resident of Mancos and a volunteer with Chicken Creek Cross Country Ski. He helps maintain 13 miles of ski trails in the national forest. He’s concerned about the effects of the fencing on wildlife and livestock grazing.

“It’s impossible for fawns and elk calves to cross this fence,” says Finch. “The does and cow elk can easily jump these fences. Their offspring are trapped behind the fences with no way to get through other than really injuring themselves.”

Clark Adomaitis / KSUT/KSJD Coils of barbed wire lie on the San Juan National Forest ground. Concerned residents of Mancos and private landowners removed fencing near Chicken Creek Road that was installed by the Free Land Holders.

Montezuma County Sheriff Steve Nowlin observed more than 20 people removing the barbed wire fencing on Thursday afternoon.

“I can't stop anything,” said Nowlin. “It's not up to me to do anything. I'm just here to keep the peace and document. That's all be in a report to the Forest Service.”

Nowlin added that the issue isn't a criminal matter. It's a civil case to be resolved in court. He's okay with citizens removing the fencing, but asked them to not remove or damage posts.

Forest Service officials were not present at the fence removal or at a community information session in Mancos.

Patrick Pipkin and the Free Land Holders declined our request for an interview.