New shows 'It's Been a Minute' and 'Wild Card' add to our Sunday programming lineup

KSUT announces the addition of the shows It's Been a Minute and Wild Card to our schedule Sunday afternoons at 3. The two shows are combined into one hour.

It's Been a Minute is a thought-provoking conversation about culture. Each week, host Brittany Luse takes the things everyone's talking about and, in conversation with her favorite creators, tastemakers, and experts, gives you new ways to think about them. It features people in the culture who deserve your attention, plus weekly wraps of the news with journalists in the know.

With Wild Card, host Rachel Martin rips up the typical interview script and invites guests to answer questions they've never been asked before about life's biggest questions. Actors, writers, and musicians open up about their fears, their joys, and how they've built meaning from experience, all with the help of a very special deck of cards. The show started as a podcast and is now a regular NPR program.

Join us for It's Been a Minute and Wild Card, Sundays at 3 p.m. on KSUT.