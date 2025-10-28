KSUT Celebrates Public Radio Music Day

Public Radio Music Day is October 29.

Why does it matter? Because public radio is one of the last places where music is curated by real people, not algorithms. KSUT DJs work hard to hand-select songs for the Music Blends and evening specialty shows.

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration of the radio stations, artists, and communities that make music live, local, and essential.

Even though public radio stations like KSUT have lost all of our federal funding, we're committed to continuing to bring you the artistry of music. It’s at the soul of public media’s mission.

But we can't do this without your support. Make a donation to KSUT today .

Support KSUT. Discover new music. Celebrate the sound of your community.

Learn more about Public Radio Music Day.