KSUT Conversation: Carol Fleisher on the 2026 Durango Film Festival

In this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham talks with Carol Fleisher, the director of the Durango Independent Film Festival , now in its 21st year.

The two discuss highlights of this year’s festival, including the annual showcase of Native Lens films, a collaborative project between KSUT’s Tribal Media Center and Rocky Mountain Public Media.

This year’s festival takes place March 4 through 8 in downtown Durango and features independent films, the best of Native cinema, adventure films, documentaries, and comedy shorts.