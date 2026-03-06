© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT Conversation: Carol Fleisher on the 2026 Durango Film Festival

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published March 6, 2026 at 12:15 AM MST
Carol Fleisher, director of the Durango Independent Film Festival.
Tami Graham
/
KSUT
Carol Fleisher, director of the Durango Independent Film Festival.

In this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham talks with Carol Fleisher, the director of the Durango Independent Film Festival, now in its 21st year.

The two discuss highlights of this year’s festival, including the annual showcase of Native Lens films, a collaborative project between KSUT’s Tribal Media Center and Rocky Mountain Public Media.

This year’s festival takes place March 4 through 8 in downtown Durango and features independent films, the best of Native cinema, adventure films, documentaries, and comedy shorts.
