KSUT Conversation: New Colorado Poet Laureate Crisosto Apache

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:51 AM MST
Crisostos Apache (at left) and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis
Genesis Suarez
Crisostos Apache (at left) and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

In this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham talks with Crisosto Apache, Colorado's newest Poet Laureate.

Crisosto is an Indigenous poet of Mescalero Apache, Chiricahua Apache, and Diné lineage and is an associate professor at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design.

Crisosto will serve as poet laureate for two years with a special emphasis on honoring America 250 - Colorado 150 in 2026, a year-long commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th anniversary of statehood.

The poet laureate is selected by the governor of Colorado, in coordination with Colorado Creative Industries.

Crisosto Apache, recently named as the new Colorado Poet Laureate.
Courtesy Crisosto Apache
Crisosto Apache, recently named as the new Colorado Poet Laureate.
