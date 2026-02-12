KSUT Conversation: 'Survivors Way,' a multi-event performance on trauma and connection

In this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Alex Oliszewski about The Survivors Way, a multi-event experience happening throughout the Fort Lewis College campus, the week of February 15, including a performance at the Community Concert Hall on Tuesday, February 17.

The Survivors’ Way is a visually innovative performance created by Fort Lewis College alumnus Alex Oliszewski, Associate Professor of Media Design at The Ohio State University. It mixes film, storytelling, animation, and visual art.

Serving as narrator and co–media designer, Oliszewski brings together personal storytelling and inventive media design to shape this moving exploration of resilience, memory, and healing with related workshops and a public lecture offered as part of the surrounding series.

The work tells one family’s story, following a young man’s path through memory, loss, and transformation as he confronts inherited trauma and seeks connection with his past. Poetic in imagery and rich in atmosphere, the performance invites reflection on time, connection, and finding beauty even in the midst of grief and uncertainty.