New program connects undocumented residents to healthcare

OmniSalud, a program that began in full this year, is connecting undocumented Coloradans with health insurance.

For many, it's their first time on insurance.

Late in 2022, Joel, who lives in Telluride began to have mild chest pain, and mysterious bouts of fainting at night, so he decided it was time to visit the doctor.

Speaking through an interpreter, Joel, who is originally from Mexico, described how he had fainted a couple of times over the last four months.

“And the last time I fainted I couldn't get up by myself. I hurt my back and I couldn't get off the floor after my fall. This is why my doctor was worried about me, and he got me in touch with another specialist in Denver who determined I needed surgery to put a machine in my heart,” he said.

Joel was first seen at the Telluride Medical Center for his condition.

After, he traveled to Denver for a consultation with a cardiologist who was able to diagnose his condition, a rare inflammation of the heart muscles.

But, Joel said they couldn't help him with treatment.

“Since I had no insurance [at the time]. They got me in touch with doctors in Montrose and eventually a doctor in Grand Junction, who set me up to have heart surgery on June 17th,” said Joel.

Joel still bears the evidence of his surgery, in the form of two deep scars on his chest, where the surgeon implanted a cardioverter defibrillator — a device that supports a broad range of heart functions.

Amidst his medical emergency, a nurse at the Telluride Medical Center encouraged Joel to sign up for insurance through a program called OmniSalud.

“She told me that I qualified and encouraged me to sign up because I need to be seen every three months for my condition and this could be true for my life going forward. This is my first time on health insurance,” he said.

“I can get a discount in Montrose and also here at our clinic in Telluride.”

Joel is an undocumented immigrant, and just a year ago, there was no real pathway in Colorado for undocumented residents to receive health insurance.

OmniSalud changed that when the new program began accepting enrollees last November.

Simona, who lives in Telluride, enrolled as well.

She too speaks through an interpreter.

“This is the first time I have had this type of health insurance,” she said.

“I have to go to the doctor every three months to get my sugar checked. I would have to pay every time I went to the doctor. And now because of this insurance, I don't have to pay for every visit.”

After only a few months, Simona says she is already seeing the benefits of her insurance.

“Economically this is going to be one of the biggest changes in my life. I can already see a very positive impact in my finances,” she said.

Prior to OmniSalud, undocumented residents were hesitant to sign up for health insurance, as their information could be sent to the federal government.

OmniSalud, a state program, keeps their information secure.

The program offers subsidized healthcare plans through the Connect for Health Colorado marketplace, which was set up as part of the Affordable Care Act.

In its first year, the program offered only 10,000 spots.

Leslie Sparks who works with the Tri-County Health Network worked with immigrants to get them enrolled.

Interest was high.

“Connect for Health Colorado was kind of thinking we wouldn't fill these 10,000 spots and it was a far reach. However, that wasn't the case, and the 10,000 spots filled quickly,” she said.

Sparks says, currently, it does not look like the state will be expanding the program, and offering more spots.

“It does not sound like people can auto-enroll for OmniSalud, so everyone will have to apply and it will be just like last year, on a first come first serve basis.”

While users of OmniSalud testify to the life-changing impacts it has had, some of the uncertainty of the program has not gone unnoticed.

“A lot of people have been benefiting from it," said Joel.

"Without OmniSalud I don't think I would’ve been able to get this surgery. The only downside is that it's only for a year and its future is uncertain. In other states, you can have insurance for life. It would be nice if this program was more secure.”

For Sparks, witnessing the early impacts of the program sends a message about healthcare in general.

“We do need to work towards everyone being able to receive the healthcare they need and it's not based on your socioeconomic status, your immigration status. We all need healthcare,” she says.

The annual open enrollment period for OmniSalud begins on November 1, and Sparks encourages anyone interested in enrolling or re-enrolling in OmniSalud to act early, as the program may fill quickly.

