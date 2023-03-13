© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
Health & Science

Overdose mitigation and High Rockies Harm Reduction in 2023

By Hattison Rensberry/KDNK
Published March 13, 2023
As much as Naloxone can play a part in the recovery of someone suffering from an overdose, it isn’t the only thing a person can do when trying to save someone’s life. Here Maggie Seldeen, director and founder of High Rockies Harm Reduction, explains the additional strategies people can use to maximize chances of survival.

This is part two of our series on fentanyl and naloxone with Maggie Seldeen, director and founder of High Rockies Harm Reduction. In part one, they discuss Naloxone.
Hattison Rensberry
