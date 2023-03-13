© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
Health & Science

Mythbusting Naloxone

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Hattison Rensberry/KDNK
Published March 13, 2023 at 8:08 AM MDT
Maggie Seldeen does her best Vanna White impression with a new package of two nasal doses of Naloxone
Hattison Rensberry
/
Maggie Seldeen does her best Vanna White impression with a new package of two nasal doses of Naloxone

Due to the threat of fentanyl poisoning throughout the state, harm reduction groups are making the medication Naloxone hydrochloride more accessible. In rural Colorado, Maggie Seldeen helms the Roaring Fork-based non-profit High Rockies Harm Reduction. We asked her about some common misconceptions about Naloxone.

This is part one of our two-part series on fentanyl and harm reduction with Maggie Seldeen, director and founder of High Rockies Harm Reduction.

In part two of this series, we discuss other techniques for mitigating overdoses and information on High Rockies Harm Reduction in 2023
