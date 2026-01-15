Colorado Rep. Jason Crow calls DOJ investigation an attempt to intimidate critics

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow says a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry into his appearance in a video urging service members to refuse illegal orders is an effort by the Trump administration to intimidate political opponents.

"It's the actions of a wannabe autocrat, not a President of the United States," Crow said. "Every American, regardless of your political affiliation, and every taxpayer should be appalled by the use of our government and the resources that are supposed to serve the American people against Donald Trump's political opponents."

The video was posted on social media in November. Four other Democratic lawmakers who appeared in it, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Reps. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, said they also received inquiries this week from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox host and longtime ally of President Trump, requesting interviews with them or their private counsel.

Another Democratic lawmaker in the video, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, is facing Pentagon administrative actions that could lead to a reduction in his military rank and pension. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has censured Kelly and initiated the process, which Kelly is now challenging in federal court as unconstitutional.

Crow is a former Army Ranger who led troops in combat. Sen. Slotkin, who organized the video, served three tours in Iraq with the C.I.A. The other four Democrats in the video also served in the U.S. military.

Although the video restates a basic principle of military law, President Trump and other administration officials have described it as "seditious" and labeled those who appeared in it as "traitors." In one social media post, Trump wrote that "their words cannot be allowed to stand."

The President has also said the act of making such a video is "punishable by DEATH!"

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

It remains unclear what crime, if any, the lawmakers are alleged to have committed. The White House declined to comment on this story and referred questions to the Justice Department, which also declined to comment.

Crow said the investigation is part of a broader effort to silence critics.

"He [President Trump] doesn't like people telling him to follow the law and to obey the Constitution," Crow said. "He has weaponized the government and put his political cronies and hacks in an effort to intimidate and harass us."

The DOJ's investigation comes as the Trump administration has expanded scrutiny of political opponents and other high-profile figures, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell.

Crow said neither President Trump nor the investigation will deter him from continuing his work in Congress.

Copyright 2026 KUNC