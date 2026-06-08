Non-traditional recipes for traditional foods

Traditional foods can be used in non-traditional ways. Tawiya Andrew-Williams is a Nimíipuu Environmental Scientist and a student at Washington State University. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Andrew-Williams about incorporating traditional foods into modern dishes, food sovereignty, and more.

"You just have to get out there and get to know your lands, get to know your homelands," Andrew-Williams said. "And I'm super excited because I feel like every time I go out, I find myself understanding another plant."



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