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The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Non-traditional recipes for traditional foods

Mountain West News Bureau | By Daniel Spaulding
Published June 8, 2026 at 8:16 PM MDT
Tawiya Andrew-Williams is a Nimíipuu Environmental Scientist and current student in the Washington State University BioRise program.
Courtesy of Tawiya Andrew-Williams
Tawiya Andrew-Williams is a Nimíipuu Environmental Scientist and current student in the Washington State University BioRise program.

Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Andrew-Williams, a Nimíipuu Environmental Scientist and a student at Washington State University, about incorporating traditional foods into modern dishes, food sovereignty, and more.

Traditional foods can be used in non-traditional ways. Tawiya Andrew-Williams is a Nimíipuu Environmental Scientist and a student at Washington State University. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Andrew-Williams about incorporating traditional foods into modern dishes, food sovereignty, and more.

"You just have to get out there and get to know your lands, get to know your homelands," Andrew-Williams said. "And I'm super excited because I feel like every time I go out, I find myself understanding another plant."

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