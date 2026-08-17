“Written in Bark” – Aspens and Arborglyphs Hike

Names, dates, and drawings etched into the soft, white bark of Aspen trees stand silent witness to travelers from ages past. Carved by lonely sheepherders, cowboys, and sometimes other anonymous wayfarers, these amateur signposts are more than just antique graffiti, with many of them bound in the history and traditions of a bygone era. Local Arborglyph enthusiast/presenter Peggy Bergon leads hikers into the Buckles Lake area south of Pagosa Springs in search of these fascinating artworks on living wooden canvas.

The hike is approximately 3 miles long, with an easy-moderate difficulty level and minor elevation gains. The hike will include some off-trail portions.

Registration is required.