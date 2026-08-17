Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

“Written in Bark” – Aspens and Arborglyphs Hike

“Written in Bark” – Aspens and Arborglyphs Hike

Names, dates, and drawings etched into the soft, white bark of Aspen trees stand silent witness to travelers from ages past. Carved by lonely sheepherders, cowboys, and sometimes other anonymous wayfarers, these amateur signposts are more than just antique graffiti, with many of them bound in the history and traditions of a bygone era. Local Arborglyph enthusiast/presenter Peggy Bergon leads hikers into the Buckles Lake area south of Pagosa Springs in search of these fascinating artworks on living wooden canvas.

The hike is approximately 3 miles long, with an easy-moderate difficulty level and minor elevation gains. The hike will include some off-trail portions.

Registration is required.

Buckles Lake Trailhead
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
https://sjma.org/
Buckles Lake Trailhead
FR 663
Pagosa Springs, Colorado