World Cup Final - Alcohol Free Watch Party
World Cup Final - Alcohol Free Watch Party
Join us for the ultimate match experience at The Blacksmith Café. Let’s celebrate the beautiful game together in an alcohol free environment!
Be the first to try our new specialty drink: The Cocomaté—refreshing yerba mate iced with coconut water. Also offering: NA Beer and cocktails, coffee, sandwiches, sweets and treats!
RSVP at: blacksmithcafe.com/booking
The Blacksmith Cafe
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01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Blacksmith Cafe
970-403-3036
info@blacksmithcafe.com
The Blacksmith Cafe
21738 US HWY 160DURANGO, Colorado 81303-6822
4582069754
nathaniel.winkler@gmail.com