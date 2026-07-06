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World Cup Final - Alcohol Free Watch Party

World Cup Final - Alcohol Free Watch Party

Join us for the ultimate match experience at The Blacksmith Café. Let’s celebrate the beautiful game together in an alcohol free environment!

Be the first to try our new specialty drink: The Cocomaté—refreshing yerba mate iced with coconut water. Also offering: NA Beer and cocktails, coffee, sandwiches, sweets and treats!

RSVP at: blacksmithcafe.com/booking

The Blacksmith Cafe
0
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Blacksmith Cafe
970-403-3036
info@blacksmithcafe.com
blacksmithcafe.com
The Blacksmith Cafe
21738 US HWY 160
DURANGO, Colorado 81303-6822
4582069754
nathaniel.winkler@gmail.com
blacksmithcafe.com