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Working with Wool Extravaganza

Working with Wool Extravaganza

The annual “Working with Wool” extravaganza will be held at the Animas Valley Grange from 9 to 3 on Saturday, May 9th. The event is free and open to the public and will include a silent auction to support their Building Improvements Fund.

Come see new vendors and visit with fiber artists who knit, crochet, weave, spin, dye, cross stitch, needlepoint or create notions with wool or other fibers. Demonstrations, displays & items for sale. Bring some yarn to swap for a different skein at the Yarn Trade Table. Call Nancy at 303-905-2620 with questions.

Animas Valley Grange
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Animas Valley Grange
https://www.facebook.com/animasvalleygrange/
Animas Valley Grange
7271 CR 203
Durango , Colorado 81301
deborah.paulson@gmail.com