The annual “Working with Wool” extravaganza will be held at the Animas Valley Grange from 9 to 3 on Saturday, May 9th. The event is free and open to the public and will include a silent auction to support their Building Improvements Fund.

Come see new vendors and visit with fiber artists who knit, crochet, weave, spin, dye, cross stitch, needlepoint or create notions with wool or other fibers. Demonstrations, displays & items for sale. Bring some yarn to swap for a different skein at the Yarn Trade Table. Call Nancy at 303-905-2620 with questions.