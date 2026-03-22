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Women's Group

Women's Group

The goal of this group is to provide a safe space for women to connect, share experiences, mentor one another in various areas of experience, and find encouragement. Women will help other women to provide emotional support, practical advice, and a sense of community, helping women navigate various challenges and build confidence.

Pine River Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org