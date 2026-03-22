Women's Group
Women's Group
The goal of this group is to provide a safe space for women to connect, share experiences, mentor one another in various areas of experience, and find encouragement. Women will help other women to provide emotional support, practical advice, and a sense of community, helping women navigate various challenges and build confidence.
Pine River Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org