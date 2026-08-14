Women's Collective: The Four Keys of Mindfulness Workshop

This Wild New Way Women’s Collective workshop offers an opportunity to slow down and explore four practical foundations of mindful living: Attention, Wisdom, Values, and Open Heart.

Cindy Schmidt, Master Jungian Life & Relationship Coach, will guide us through reflection, conversation, and accessible mindfulness practices designed to help bring these four principles into everyday life.

No previous experience with mindfulness or meditation is needed. Whether you are beginning a practice or returning to one, this workshop offers a grounded way to reconnect with yourself and what matters most.

During our time together, we’ll explore:

- Attention and becoming more aware of what is happening in the present moment.

- Wisdom and recognizing the patterns that influence our reactions and choices.

- Values and reconnecting with what feels meaningful at this stage of life.

- Open Heart and bringing greater compassion and equanimity into our relationships.

- Practical ways to carry mindfulness into ordinary moments beyond the workshop.

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Doors Open: 8:30 AM MST

Workshop: 9:00 to 10:30 AM MST

The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave., Durango, CO

Cost: $49 | Scholarships Available

You’re also warmly welcome to stay afterward for continued conversation and connection with the other women attending.

Register here: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0930

