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Womenade

Womenade

The Women's Resource Center of Durango presents "Womanade," an evening of connection, encouragement, and community, to support women in our area who are experiencing financial hardship.
The event starts at 5:30 on Wednesday at the Rochester Hotel.
Wrcdurango.org has more information.

Peeples Bar (inside the Rochester Hotel)

Peeples Bar Located inside the Rochester Hotel
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Women's Resource Center of Durango
(970) 247-1242
programs@wrcdurango.org
https://www.wrcdurango.org/
Peeples Bar Located inside the Rochester Hotel