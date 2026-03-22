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Wild New Way Women’s Collective - Monthly Gathering (May 13, 2026)

Wild New Way Women’s Collective - Monthly Gathering (May 13, 2026)

A grounded space for women to slow down, reflect, and reconnect through guided conversation and meaningful connection.

You don’t need to prepare anything or have prior experience. You’re welcome exactly as you are.

What to expect:
• A welcoming, grounded space to slow down
• Light guidance to support reflection and awareness
• Time to sit with your own experience
• Optional sharing in a supportive group setting

Schedule:

8:30 – 9:00 AM → Arrival and time to gather
9:00 – 10:00 AM → Guided process and conversation
You’re welcome to stay after to connect or continue the conversation

To support the space and venue, this gathering has a $25 investment.
If that feels like a barrier, please reach out, no one will be turned away.

You’re welcome to bring:
• A drink or tea of your choice
• A notebook and pen for reflection

Reserve your spot here:
https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollectivemay13

Durango Collective
$25
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
970-985-2416
cindy@wildnewway.com
https://wildnewway.com/

Artist Group Info

Cindy Schmidt
cindy@wildnewway.com
Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
Durango Collective
1315 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709852416
cindy@wildneway.com
https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0415