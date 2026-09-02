Trade the midweek hustle for a little movement, a little wine, some cheese, and a whole lot of fresh air.

Vinyasa & Vines pairs a relaxing, all-levels vinyasa yoga class instructed by Kendall Kimbrough with the natural beauty of EsoTerra Arboretum, with a glass of wine and cheese pairing.

Stretch, sip, and stay awhile as you enjoy an evening designed to leave you feeling refreshed, recharged, and a little more rooted.

**please bring your own yoga mat**

