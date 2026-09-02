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Vinyasa & Vines

Vinyasa & Vines

Trade the midweek hustle for a little movement, a little wine, some cheese, and a whole lot of fresh air.
Vinyasa & Vines pairs a relaxing, all-levels vinyasa yoga class instructed by Kendall Kimbrough with the natural beauty of EsoTerra Arboretum, with a glass of wine and cheese pairing.
Stretch, sip, and stay awhile as you enjoy an evening designed to leave you feeling refreshed, recharged, and a little more rooted.

**please bring your own yoga mat**

EsoTerra's Arboretum
$38
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

EsoTerra Arboretum
(970) 234-6345
events@esoterracider.com
https://esoterracider.com/

Artist Group Info

marketing@esoterracider.com
EsoTerra Arboretum
EsoTerra's Arboretum
270 CR 303
Durango, Colorado 81303
970-234-6345
Events@esoterracider.com
www.esoterracider.com