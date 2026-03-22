Under the Starry Sky - Adult Prom Night with DJ CJ!

Dust off that old prom dress, bridesmaid gown, funky sweet suit, or that one outfit you love but never have a reason to wear. Whether it’s vintage or a brand-new debut, you’ll be a perfect addition to this starry night at the EsoTerra Arboretum!

Please feel welcome to come as your most authentic self. Join us for a full night of dancing and great vibes in a supportive and celebratory environment.

Our signature ciders and wines will be available for purchase at the bar to keep the party going. Grab your favorite partner, partners, or your best group of friends—just make sure they’re the right ones for a spectacular adult prom!

