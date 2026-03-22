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Triassic Park SLP Kickoff Party

Triassic Park SLP Kickoff Party

Join us for a fun filled morning with dino games, bounce house, crafts, popsicles, and an optional 1.5 kilometer Raptor Run (race begins at 10:30am). Come register for our all-ages Summer Learning Program! This summer’s theme is Unearth a Story Sign up for the fun run here: https://forms.gle/kTwdEh5H4n5jCXuh9

Pine River Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org