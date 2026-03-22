Triassic Park SLP Kickoff Party
Triassic Park SLP Kickoff Party
Join us for a fun filled morning with dino games, bounce house, crafts, popsicles, and an optional 1.5 kilometer Raptor Run (race begins at 10:30am). Come register for our all-ages Summer Learning Program! This summer’s theme is Unearth a Story Sign up for the fun run here: https://forms.gle/kTwdEh5H4n5jCXuh9
Pine River Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org