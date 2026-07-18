Tree Walks & Talks: Urban Forest and Climate Change

San Juan Mountains Association will host a "Tree Walk & Talk" on the Fort Lewis College campus to explore the benefits of an urban forest on bird and animal species.

Those interested should meet at the clock tower at 5:30 on Wednesday, August 12th.

This is a free event, but registration is required. More information is at sjma.org.

Perhaps you’ve heard the debate about planting native, non-natives, or naturalized species, but what actually is “native”? Join Elli Morris, a tree lover with a Master of Forestry and extensive training in post-disturbance forest restoration, for a walk