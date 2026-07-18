Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tree Walks & Talks: Urban Forest and Climate Change

Tree Walks & Talks: Urban Forest and Climate Change

San Juan Mountains Association will host a "Tree Walk & Talk" on the Fort Lewis College campus to explore the benefits of an urban forest on bird and animal species.
Those interested should meet at the clock tower at 5:30 on Wednesday, August 12th.
This is a free event, but registration is required. More information is at sjma.org.

Perhaps you’ve heard the debate about planting native, non-natives, or naturalized species, but what actually is “native”? Join Elli Morris, a tree lover with a Master of Forestry and extensive training in post-disturbance forest restoration, for a walk

Fort Lewis College Clock Tower
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
https://sjma.org/
Fort Lewis College Clock Tower