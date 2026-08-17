Tree Walks & Talks: Sky Island, Trees From Another Time
Tree Walks & Talks: Sky Island, Trees From Another Time
San Juan Mountains Association continues their Tree Walks & Talks series with "Sky Island, Trees From Another Time" at 10AM on Saturday, September 19th in La Plata Canyon. Details and registration are at sjma.org.
Join Elli Morris, a tree lover with a Master of Forestry and extensive training in post-disturbance forest restoration. This month, learn about how some tree species are ‘trapped’ in the La Platas. How do they respond? We’ll look at tree adaptations, and hopefully see some gorgeous fall colors to boot!
Registration is required. Vanpool is available
La Plata Canyon
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
La Plata Canyon
CR 124Hesperus, Colorado