Tree Walks & Talks: Sky Island, Trees From Another Time

San Juan Mountains Association continues their Tree Walks & Talks series with "Sky Island, Trees From Another Time" at 10AM on Saturday, September 19th in La Plata Canyon. Details and registration are at sjma.org.

Join Elli Morris, a tree lover with a Master of Forestry and extensive training in post-disturbance forest restoration. This month, learn about how some tree species are ‘trapped’ in the La Platas. How do they respond? We’ll look at tree adaptations, and hopefully see some gorgeous fall colors to boot!

Registration is required. Vanpool is available