Tree Walks and Talks: Winter’s Coming But Trees Can’t Go Inside

San Juan Mountains Association's Tree Walks and Talks series continues with: "Winter’s Coming But Trees Can’t Go Inside" at 10AM on Sunday, October 18th. Those interested may meet behind the Durango Public Library. More information is at sjma.org.

Join Elli Morris, a tree lover with a Master of Forestry and extensive training in post-disturbance forest restoration, for SJMA’s new Tree Walks & Talks interpretive series. This month will focus on how trees get prepared for a long cold winter. Join us for a walk along the river trail to learn about natural antifreeze, recessed stomata and much more. Meet at the Y of the river trail and the Durango Public Library for this 2-mile roundtrip hike.