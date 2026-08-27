Tools for Exploring the Past

Join the Durango Public Library, the Center for Southwest Studies, and the Animas Museum to learn how you can explore the history and prehistory of the area through their collections.

What did some of the early explorers of southwest Colorado experience as they made their way through the Four Corners? Are there many archaeological sites nearby, aside from Mesa Verde? What was life like for area miners and the communities where they lived? Who was Olga Little? Learn how and where you can find the answers to these questions and more. We'll also touch on the incredible digitized collections available from programs across the country—-historic maps, photographs, archives, and so much more!