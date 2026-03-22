Tico Time Country Festival 2026
Tico Time Country Festival 2026
June 26–28, 2026
Tico Time Resort – a riverside oasis between Aztec, NM & Durango, CO.
3 days of country music, riverside camping, sandy beaches, and unforgettable nights under the stars. Dance, relax by the river, and experience one of the most unique country festivals in the Southwest.
Tico Time River Resort
WEEKEND PASSES $50-$190
09:00 AM - 09:00 AM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tico Time River Resort
970-903-0681
ticotimeresort@gmail.com
Tico Time River Resort
20 Road 2050Aztec , New Mexico 87410
970-903-0681
ticotimeresort@gmail.com