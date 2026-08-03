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"Thirsting for a Future" Film Screening

"Thirsting for a Future" Film Screening

The PBS documentary, "Thirsting for a Future" will screen at the Durango Public Library at 6PM on Thursday, August 27th.
This 30-minute film takes an honest look at how we're preparing youth for today’s climate crisis through the lens of students, educators, and decision-makers across the state.

Afterward, the filmmaker will host a panel with student advocates to discuss climate education in our community.

Conservation filmmaker Christi Bode peels back the layers of Colorado's K-12 climate and water education.

Climate and water education plays a powerful role for K-12 students in Colorado, yet not every student has access to it. While the state academic standards require some elements, local school districts ultimately decide what is taught in the classroom. Learning opportunities for youth depend heavily on community support.

Bode has been chasing water across the West for the past decade, covering topics including wildlife conservation, wildfire preparedness, Tribal water access, the future of agriculture, river restoration, and much more. Her desire to develop a youth-centered story stemmed from a growing concern about the environment today’s kids are inheriting.

Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Good Trouble Climate Network
goodtroubleclimatenetwork@gmail.com
https://www.goodtroubleclimatenetwork.org/
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301