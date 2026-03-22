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The SymPhonies: Improvised Musicals

The SymPhonies: Improvised Musicals

Join us at the Durango Arts Center as the SymPhonies as we create a fully improvised musical based upon a single audience suggestion!

We conjure engaging tales of brave heroes, devious villains, clueless lackeys, and oblivious townspeople! Delivered through uproarious comedy, soaring melodies, and memorable dialogue, the show is loosely wrapped in a ridiculous plot that will absolutely make perfect sense at the end of the show!

Durango Arts Center
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The SymPhonies
3125437822
sym.phonies.co@gmail.com
https://sym-phonies.com/
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301