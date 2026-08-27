The Grandma Hall Markers
The Grandma Hall Markers
With Colorado State Representative Barbara McLachlan
Barbara McLachlan is a fourth-generation Coloradan, and a former teacher and legislator. She has been researching the historical markers in Colorado established by her great-grandmother’ foundation, Mrs. J.N. Hall. She will share how she found them and what she learned.
The Durango Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301