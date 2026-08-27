Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Grandma Hall Markers

The Grandma Hall Markers

With Colorado State Representative Barbara McLachlan

Barbara McLachlan is a fourth-generation Coloradan, and a former teacher and legislator. She has been researching the historical markers in Colorado established by her great-grandmother’ foundation, Mrs. J.N. Hall. She will share how she found them and what she learned.

The Durango Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301