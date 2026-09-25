The Early Exploration and Mapping of Colorado

Map authority and collector Wesley Brown will trace the remarkable expeditions of Fathers Dominguez and Escalante, Governor Juan Bautista de Anza, Lieutenant Zebulon Pike, and Major Stephen Long. These pioneering journeys of the late 1700s and early 1800s transformed the unknown into the earliest printed maps that would become Colorado, revealing the dramatic "before and after" story of exploration and cartography.

