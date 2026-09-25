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The Early Exploration and Mapping of Colorado

The Early Exploration and Mapping of Colorado

The Early Exploration and Mapping of Colorado
Map authority and collector Wesley Brown will trace the remarkable expeditions of Fathers Dominguez and Escalante, Governor Juan Bautista de Anza, Lieutenant Zebulon Pike, and Major Stephen Long. These pioneering journeys of the late 1700s and early 1800s transformed the unknown into the earliest printed maps that would become Colorado, revealing the dramatic "before and after" story of exploration and cartography.

FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fort Lewis College Lifelong Learning

Artist Group Info

Gary Rottman
gsorcer@hotmail.com
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
FLC Noble Hall Room 130
Durango, Colorado 81303
3035624501
gsorcer@hotmail.com
fortlewis.edu/LLL