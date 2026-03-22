Terrific Tuesdays: Summer Shows!

Weekly summer performances for kids includes music, magic, animals, dinosaurs & more!

June 2nd Drum Safari

Join us for a high energy musical “safari” that everyone can participate in!

June 9th Ann Lincoln: The Underground Adventures of Dino Girl

A Comedic Cavewoman digs in to perform magic & juggling! Ann and her animals become prehistoric performers who uncover magical surprises, dinosaur-sized laughs, and fun for the whole family

June 16th Steve Weeks

An interactive romp filled with music, humor, and games!

June 23rd Pint Sized Polkas

Music & magic you can dig!

June 30th Digeridoo Down Under

Join us for a combination of funky didgeridoo rhythms, worldly percussive beats, & audience participation!

July 7th Cool Science

Cool off with some very cold science.

July 14th Stories Written in Stone: A Life in Paleontology

Paleontologist John Hankla shares how scientists decode Earth’s ancient past by interpreting fossils and rock layers like pages in a book, revealing dinosaurs, ancient ecosystems, and the story of deep time.

July 21st Mysto's The Magic of Reading Show

Join us for a show of magic, laughter, and fun with Durango's very own magician!

July 28th Our Polar Bear Adventure

Cool down on a hot summer day with a trip to the North pole! Join Wayne & Karen Brown, The Ocean Adventures, as they search for the largest bears on the planet — POLAR BEARS! This program is perfect for kids 8+.