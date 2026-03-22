Teen Mayhem: Tie-dinos
Teen Mayhem: Tie-dinos
Teens! Get ready to dye-nomite your style! In Tie-dinos, we'll twist, swirl, and splash color onto fabric to create totally unique tie-dye designs. Go bold, go bright, or go full prehistoric chaos - there are no wrong patterns here.
Pine River Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org