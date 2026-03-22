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Teen Mayhem Special Event: Edible Dino-ramas

Teen Mayhem Special Event: Edible Dino-ramas

Dinosaurs... made of fruit?! You heard right. Join us to chop, stack, and squish fruits and veggies into ridiculous prehistoric scenes. Create a banana brontosaurus, a grape velaciraptor, or whatever wild dino your brain invents! All supplies provided - just bring your imagination (and maybe a big appetite).

Pine River Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org