Teen Mayhem Special Event: Edible Dino-ramas
Teen Mayhem Special Event: Edible Dino-ramas
Dinosaurs... made of fruit?! You heard right. Join us to chop, stack, and squish fruits and veggies into ridiculous prehistoric scenes. Create a banana brontosaurus, a grape velaciraptor, or whatever wild dino your brain invents! All supplies provided - just bring your imagination (and maybe a big appetite).
Pine River Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org