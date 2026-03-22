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Teen After Hours Movie Night: Jurassic Park

Teen After Hours Movie Night: Jurassic Park

Come watch a classic at the library!

What better way to spend a Friday night than watching a movie with friends? Join us for Teen Movie Night! Kick back, have some popcorn and DIY slushies, and enjoy a film chosen by teens like you. It’s BYOP – Bring Your Own Pillow! Ages 13 to 17.

After a tight race, the movie chosen by teens was Jurassic Park (1993): "Genetically engineered dinosaurs run amok on a remote island. It's up to a paleontologist, a paleobotanist and a mathematician to outmaneuver the deadly beasts and find their way back to civilization. Based on Michael Crichton's best seller."

Durango Public Library
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301