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Teen After Hours Hide & Seek

Teen After Hours Hide & Seek

Come play Hide and Seek after the library closes!

Get ready for some evening fun with ideas chosen by teens, for teens! Show off your hide and seek prowess in this special, teen-only after-closing program!

From 5:30 to 7:30 PM, have the library to yourself to find the best hiding spots. Get ready to duck behind shelves, peek around corners, and be as quiet as a mouse as the seeker finds people to tag out. Invite your friends and have a fun night out!

Teens only.

Durango Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301