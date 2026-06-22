Teen After Hours: Hide & Seek
Teen After Hours: Hide & Seek
Bring your friends and find the best hiding spots in the library!
On July 17th starting at closing at 5:30 PM, have the library to yourself to find the best hiding spots. Get ready to duck behind shelves, peek around corners, and be as quiet as a mouse as the seeker finds people to tag out. Invite your friends and have a fun night out!
Ages 13 to 17.
The Durango Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301