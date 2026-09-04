Ted Moore: Artist Demonstration
Ted Moore: Artist Demonstration
Join us at Blue Rain Durango for a live painting demonstration with local artist Ted Moore. A skilled ink painter and woodworker, Ted creates work at the intersection of realism and devotional art — transforming trees and natural ephemera into modern icons.
Blue Rain Gallery
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Rain Gallery
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
Blue Rain Gallery
934 Main Ave, Unit BDurango, Colorado 81301
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com