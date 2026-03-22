Tchaikovsky Discovers America: Music in the Mountains' Dinner and Family Concert

"Bring the whole family for an evening bursting with music, imagination, and summertime

fun! Kick things off with classic American treats—hot dogs and root beer floats—before

stepping into the magical world of Classical Kids Live and their nationally acclaimed

production of Tchaikovsky Discovers America.

With the full Festival Orchestra led by the dynamic Andrew Litton, this vibrant theatrical

concert tells the heartwarming story of Tchaikovsky’s 1891 visit to America, the opening

of Carnegie Hall, and an unexpected friendship with a young girl named Jennie.

Through playful storytelling, dancing, and more than twenty-five iconic musical

excerpts—from The Nutcracker to Swan Lake, from the 1812 Overture to the First Piano

Concerto—the performance brings the composer’s world to life in a way that captivates

audiences of all ages.

5:30 PM: Hot dog dinner

6:30 PM: Concert

For accessible seating needs or additional assistance please call the festival office to assist you with your tickets at 970-385-6820."