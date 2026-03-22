Tchaikovsky Discovers America: Music in the Mountains' Dinner and Family Concert
Tchaikovsky Discovers America: Music in the Mountains' Dinner and Family Concert
"Bring the whole family for an evening bursting with music, imagination, and summertime
fun! Kick things off with classic American treats—hot dogs and root beer floats—before
stepping into the magical world of Classical Kids Live and their nationally acclaimed
production of Tchaikovsky Discovers America.
With the full Festival Orchestra led by the dynamic Andrew Litton, this vibrant theatrical
concert tells the heartwarming story of Tchaikovsky’s 1891 visit to America, the opening
of Carnegie Hall, and an unexpected friendship with a young girl named Jennie.
Through playful storytelling, dancing, and more than twenty-five iconic musical
excerpts—from The Nutcracker to Swan Lake, from the 1812 Overture to the First Piano
Concerto—the performance brings the composer’s world to life in a way that captivates
audiences of all ages.
5:30 PM: Hot dog dinner
6:30 PM: Concert
For accessible seating needs or additional assistance please call the festival office to assist you with your tickets at 970-385-6820."