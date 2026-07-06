Talk Energy with LPEA at the Durango Farmers Market

Save energy. Save money. Reduce emissions.

Stop by the LPEA booth at the Durango Farmer's Market and find out what's possible for your home.

Our Energy Management Specialists can help with:

Electric vehicles

Solar

Heat pumps and cooling upgrades

Heat pump water heaters

Battery storage

Weatherization

Induction cooking

LPEA rates and programs that reward shifting when you use energy

We'll also walk you through available rebates and incentives, including Colorado's HEAR program.

Whether you're just starting to explore or ready to take the next step, we've got you!