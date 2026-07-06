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Talk Energy with LPEA at the Durango Farmers Market

Talk Energy with LPEA at the Durango Farmers Market

Save energy. Save money. Reduce emissions.

Stop by the LPEA booth at the Durango Farmer's Market and find out what's possible for your home.

Our Energy Management Specialists can help with:

Electric vehicles
Solar
Heat pumps and cooling upgrades
Heat pump water heaters
Battery storage
Weatherization
Induction cooking
LPEA rates and programs that reward shifting when you use energy
We'll also walk you through available rebates and incentives, including Colorado's HEAR program.

Whether you're just starting to explore or ready to take the next step, we've got you!

Downtown Durango Main Avenue
FREE
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
lpea.coop
Downtown Durango Main Avenue