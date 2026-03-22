Sundaes on Tuesday with Music for Dessert featuring Cold Chocolate

"A summer night that tastes as good as it sounds! Start the evening with handcrafted ice-

cream sundaes from Durango favorite Cream Bean Berry, then settle in at the beautiful

Riverbend Ranch for a concert that blends front-porch charm with pulse-raising energy.

Cold Chocolate, the acclaimed Boston-based Americana duo turning heads across

New England and beyond, brings a fresh, genre-bending sound that fuses folk, funk,

and bluegrass into something irresistibly their own. With Ethan Robbins on guitar and

mandolin and Ariel Bernstein on drums and banjo, their tight harmonies, standout

songwriting, and electrifying live presence have earned them rave reviews and a fast-

growing national following.

For accessible seating needs or additional assistance please call the festival office to assist you with your tickets at 970-385-6820.