Summer Opening Day Celebration at Purgatory Resort

Purgatory Resort will celebrate the start of summer operations on Saturday, June 20, with a Summer Opening Day Celebration at Ski Beach.

The event will feature live music, cold beer, outdoor activities and the return of summer favorites including the bike park, mountain coaster and alpine slide. Guests can spend the afternoon enjoying family-friendly activities at the base area and celebrating Father’s Day weekend in the mountains.

The celebration takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at Ski Beach at Purgatory Resort.

Date

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time

Noon – 3 p.m.

Location

Ski Beach at Purgatory Resort

#1 Skier Place

Durango, CO 81301