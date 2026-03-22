Summer Opening Day Celebration at Purgatory Resort
Summer Opening Day Celebration at Purgatory Resort
Purgatory Resort will celebrate the start of summer operations on Saturday, June 20, with a Summer Opening Day Celebration at Ski Beach.
The event will feature live music, cold beer, outdoor activities and the return of summer favorites including the bike park, mountain coaster and alpine slide. Guests can spend the afternoon enjoying family-friendly activities at the base area and celebrating Father’s Day weekend in the mountains.
The celebration takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at Ski Beach at Purgatory Resort.
Date
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time
Noon – 3 p.m.
Location
Ski Beach at Purgatory Resort
#1 Skier Place
Durango, CO 81301
Purgatory Resort
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Purgatory Resort
(970) 247-9000
info@purgatory.ski
Purgatory Resort
1 Skier PlaceDurango, Colorado 81301
9709463891
knowthesnowfund@gmail.com