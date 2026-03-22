Stories in the Park

Join us for Storytime and a nature themed craft!

Join Durango Parks and Recreation & Durango Public Library for a family-friendly, free outdoor Storytime and nature themed craft!

Recommended for ages 3-7 with a favorite adult.

When: 3rd Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. [2026 Dates: May 16, June 20, July 18, August 15, September 19, October 17]

Location: Santa Rita Park picnic shelter at 111 S Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO 81303.

If the weather is questionable: Call (970) 375-3380 to see if we'll be at our usual place under the picnic shelter at Santa Rita Park or cozied up inside the Library’s Storytime Room!