Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stitch 'n Bitch

Stitch 'n Bitch

Calling all crafters, beaders, collagists, crocheters, quilters, painters, sketchers, card-trick people, and anyone who likes to keep their hands busy! While we craft, collage, color, and create, we’ll hear from local students and community members about how they’re making a difference in everyday life.

Come talk about collective action, traditions, justice, local ballot measures and more!

Hear from neighbors, activists, and local experts, share ideas, and discover ways to get involved in your community.

Vallecito Room, Fort Lewis College
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rocky Mountain PBS
Vallecito Room, Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301