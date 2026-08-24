Stitch 'n Bitch

Calling all crafters, beaders, collagists, crocheters, quilters, painters, sketchers, card-trick people, and anyone who likes to keep their hands busy! While we craft, collage, color, and create, we’ll hear from local students and community members about how they’re making a difference in everyday life.

Come talk about collective action, traditions, justice, local ballot measures and more!

Hear from neighbors, activists, and local experts, share ideas, and discover ways to get involved in your community.