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State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara NUTCRACKER BALLET featuring the San Juan Symphony

State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara NUTCRACKER BALLET featuring the San Juan Symphony

No holiday season is complete without a trip to the Concert Hall to see The Nutcracker! One of State Street Ballet’s most enchanting productions, this magical story is a favorite for audiences of all ages. Featuring the San Juan Symphony.

Community Concert Hall at FLC
$35, $55, $65, $70
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
970-247-7657
durangoconcerts@gmail.com
http://www.durangoconcerts.com

Artist Group Info

denise.leslie@gmail.com
Community Concert Hall at FLC
1000 Rim Dr.
Durango, Colorado 81301