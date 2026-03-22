Southwest Orchestra Festival
Southwest Orchestra Festival
The Southwest Orchestra Festival takes place at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College, at 6PM on Thursday, May 14th, featuring students from Durango, Bayfield, and Pagosa Springs. Stillwatermusic.org has more information.
Fort Lewis Community Concert Hall
$5
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Stillwater Music
9702475095
info@stillwatermusic.org
Artist Group Info
info@stillwatermusic.org
Fort Lewis Community Concert Hall
1000 Rim DriveDurango, Colorado 81301
9702477657
concerthall@fortlewis.edu