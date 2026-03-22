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Southwest Orchestra Festival

Southwest Orchestra Festival

The Southwest Orchestra Festival takes place at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College, at 6PM on Thursday, May 14th, featuring students from Durango, Bayfield, and Pagosa Springs. Stillwatermusic.org has more information.

Fort Lewis Community Concert Hall
$5
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stillwater Music
9702475095
info@stillwatermusic.org
stillwatermusic.org

Artist Group Info

info@stillwatermusic.org
Stillwater Music
Fort Lewis Community Concert Hall
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
9702477657
concerthall@fortlewis.edu