Southwest Colorado eSchool Virtual Open Houses
Southwest Colorado eSchool Virtual Open Houses
Southwest Colorado eSchool is hosting virtual open houses from 12-1pm on May 8th and May 18th! This is meant for parents whose children in 6th-12th grade are thinking about going to school online for 2026-2027 school year.
Local Teachers
15 years Running
Individualized Instruction
Embrace Family Connection
Not for profit!
Check out our website for more details and the links!
Southwest Colorado eSchool
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Colorado eSchool
970-403-0946
mjohnson@southwestcoloradoeschool.org
Southwest Colorado eSchool
220 Camino del Rio Suite 220Durango, Colorado 81301
970-403-0946
mjohnson@southwestcoloradoeschool.org