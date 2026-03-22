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Southwest Colorado eSchool Virtual Open Houses

Southwest Colorado eSchool Virtual Open Houses

Southwest Colorado eSchool is hosting virtual open houses from 12-1pm on May 8th and May 18th! This is meant for parents whose children in 6th-12th grade are thinking about going to school online for 2026-2027 school year.

Local Teachers
15 years Running
Individualized Instruction
Embrace Family Connection
Not for profit!

Check out our website for more details and the links!

Southwest Colorado eSchool
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Colorado eSchool
970-403-0946
mjohnson@southwestcoloradoeschool.org
http://www.southwestcoloradoeschool.org
Southwest Colorado eSchool
220 Camino del Rio Suite 220
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-403-0946
mjohnson@southwestcoloradoeschool.org
https://www.southwestcoloradoeschool.org/