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Songwriter Night: Hosted by Dana Ariel Stahl

Songwriter Night: Hosted by Dana Ariel Stahl

Free ***Only 65 RSVP seats available***

Join us for our Songwriters Series on Friday, June 5th Located at The iNDIGO Room inside the iAM MUSIC Institute, this free event, hosted by Dana Ariel Stahl, will feature some amazing local musicians.

Lineup:

Maggie Hunter

Chelsea Nettleton

Charles Wecker

Alex Dunn

Tim Telep

The iNDIGO Room
Free ***Only 65 RSVP seats available***
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207
Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us