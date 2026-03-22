Songwriter Night: Hosted by Dana Ariel Stahl
Songwriter Night: Hosted by Dana Ariel Stahl
Free ***Only 65 RSVP seats available***
Join us for our Songwriters Series on Friday, June 5th Located at The iNDIGO Room inside the iAM MUSIC Institute, this free event, hosted by Dana Ariel Stahl, will feature some amazing local musicians.
Lineup:
Maggie Hunter
Chelsea Nettleton
Charles Wecker
Alex Dunn
Tim Telep
The iNDIGO Room
Free ***Only 65 RSVP seats available***
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us